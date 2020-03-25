All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM

4047 W FALLEN LEAF Lane

4047 West Fallen Leaf Lane · No Longer Available
Location

4047 West Fallen Leaf Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85310

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Great 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the prime northwest valley, close to the Loop 101, I-17, Lake Pleasant rec area, shopping, schools and water park. Master bedroom is split with separate garden tub, shower and a walk-in closet. Large Kitchen and eating area. Other features include:a Great room, 2 car garage with opener, large back yard and Block fence. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator can be included at no additional charge( ask for details)****note final cleaning to be done prior to occupancy****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

