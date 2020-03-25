4047 W FALLEN LEAF Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Great 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the prime northwest valley, close to the Loop 101, I-17, Lake Pleasant rec area, shopping, schools and water park. Master bedroom is split with separate garden tub, shower and a walk-in closet. Large Kitchen and eating area. Other features include:a Great room, 2 car garage with opener, large back yard and Block fence. Washer/Dryer and Refrigerator can be included at no additional charge( ask for details)****note final cleaning to be done prior to occupancy****