Last updated August 13 2019 at 8:39 PM

4042 East Fairmount Avenue

4042 East Fairmount Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4042 East Fairmount Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
Attractively remodeled home in an highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood.. You will love this 2,450 square foot 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home. Spacious open floor plan features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless GE appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertainment. Spacious master suite and full master bath with granite vanity tops, double sinks, & roomy walk in closet. Tile in all the right places. Two tone paint. Nice sized covered patio & private grassy back yard . N/S exposure. 2 car garage. Just minutes to Arcadia dining, the Biltmore Fashion Park, Camelback Mountain, Valley freeways and much more. No Cats Allowed! One dog

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:
- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)
- $50 application fee per adult (18+)
- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move
- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)
- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee
- Renters Insurance Required

ON Q PROPERTY MANAGEMENT DOES NOT POST ADS ON CRAIGSLIST. IF YOU ARE VIEWING THIS AD ON CRAIGSLIST PLEASE SEE ONQRENTALS.COM FOR ACCURATE INFORMATION.
*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have any available units?
4042 East Fairmount Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have?
Some of 4042 East Fairmount Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4042 East Fairmount Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4042 East Fairmount Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4042 East Fairmount Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue offers parking.
Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have a pool?
No, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4042 East Fairmount Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4042 East Fairmount Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
