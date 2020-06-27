4042 East Fairmount Avenue

Amenities

Attractively remodeled home in an highly sought after Arcadia neighborhood.. You will love this 2,450 square foot 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath home. Spacious open floor plan features a nicely upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless GE appliances, and large island with breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to family room for easy entertainment. Spacious master suite and full master bath with granite vanity tops, double sinks, & roomy walk in closet. Tile in all the right places. Two tone paint. Nice sized covered patio & private grassy back yard . N/S exposure. 2 car garage. Just minutes to Arcadia dining, the Biltmore Fashion Park, Camelback Mountain, Valley freeways and much more. No Cats Allowed! One dog



Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required



