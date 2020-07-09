4038 E Alta Vista Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly elevator parking pool

Check out this Great Space, this home provides 3bd 2ba with just under 1200 sq ft. Recently Updated Kitchen, Dining Room with French Doors Opening to the back Yard Featuring a Nice Sized Sparkling Pool, Covered Patio and Storage Shed. Covered Parking for 2 Cars. Tile and Wood Laminate throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Pool Maintenance Included in Rent. Pets Welcome. Call Kristi for a showing today: 320-267-1943 Listed By Renters Warehouse Rent: $1400.00 + 4% tax One time Admin Fee: $150 Security Deposit: $1400 Applications $55/adult