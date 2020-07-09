All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 21 2020 at 5:35 PM

4038 E Alta Vista Road

4038 East Alta Vista Road · No Longer Available
Location

4038 East Alta Vista Road, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Braemar South

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
Check out this Great Space, this home provides 3bd 2ba with just under 1200 sq ft. Recently Updated Kitchen, Dining Room with French Doors Opening to the back Yard Featuring a Nice Sized Sparkling Pool, Covered Patio and Storage Shed. Covered Parking for 2 Cars. Tile and Wood Laminate throughout. Washer and Dryer Included. Pool Maintenance Included in Rent. Pets Welcome. Call Kristi for a showing today: 320-267-1943 Listed By Renters Warehouse Rent: $1400.00 + 4% tax One time Admin Fee: $150 Security Deposit: $1400 Applications $55/adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have any available units?
4038 E Alta Vista Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have?
Some of 4038 E Alta Vista Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4038 E Alta Vista Road currently offering any rent specials?
4038 E Alta Vista Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4038 E Alta Vista Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 4038 E Alta Vista Road is pet friendly.
Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road offer parking?
Yes, 4038 E Alta Vista Road offers parking.
Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4038 E Alta Vista Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have a pool?
Yes, 4038 E Alta Vista Road has a pool.
Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have accessible units?
No, 4038 E Alta Vista Road does not have accessible units.
Does 4038 E Alta Vista Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 4038 E Alta Vista Road does not have units with dishwashers.

