4034 E CHAPAROSA Way
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM
4034 E CHAPAROSA Way
4034 East Chaparosa Way
No Longer Available
Location
4034 East Chaparosa Way, Phoenix, AZ 85331
Tatum Ranch
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
carpet
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Tatum Ranch home near community park. Nice 2 bedroom 2 bathroom with private den. Very quiet backyard with privacy. Landscape maint included. New carpet coming before next tenant moves in.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have any available units?
4034 E CHAPAROSA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have?
Some of 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way currently offering any rent specials?
4034 E CHAPAROSA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way pet-friendly?
No, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way offer parking?
No, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer parking.
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have a pool?
No, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way does not have a pool.
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have accessible units?
No, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4034 E CHAPAROSA Way has units with dishwashers.
