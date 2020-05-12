All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 29 2019

4033 S 44TH Way

4033 South 44th Way · No Longer Available
Location

4033 South 44th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
playground
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located on Phoenix/Tempe border line . Unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in storage area located on private patio , large walk in pantry , assigned parking and play ground area located in middle of community .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 4033 S 44TH Way have any available units?
4033 S 44TH Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 S 44TH Way have?
Some of 4033 S 44TH Way's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 S 44TH Way currently offering any rent specials?
4033 S 44TH Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 S 44TH Way pet-friendly?
No, 4033 S 44TH Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4033 S 44TH Way offer parking?
Yes, 4033 S 44TH Way offers parking.
Does 4033 S 44TH Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4033 S 44TH Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 S 44TH Way have a pool?
No, 4033 S 44TH Way does not have a pool.
Does 4033 S 44TH Way have accessible units?
No, 4033 S 44TH Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 S 44TH Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4033 S 44TH Way has units with dishwashers.

