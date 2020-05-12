4033 S 44TH Way.

Nice 2 bedroom 1 bathroom located on Phoenix/Tempe border line . Unit comes with washer/dryer hook ups in storage area located on private patio , large walk in pantry , assigned parking and play ground area located in middle of community .
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
