4033 E Cassia Way

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool garage

Available April 26th! Located in a highly sought-after Ahwatukee neighborhood, this 1,877 sq ft 4 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home is just steps from the neighborhood pool and minutes away from numerous shopping, dining & entertainment options. Open living space on the first floor, including a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, quartz counter tops, an island & stainless steel appliances. There is a separate family room, dining area & expansive living room that opens to a spacious covered patio & low-maintenance desert landscaped backyard that is perfect for spending time enjoying the cool Arizona nights. One bedroom and adjoining bathroom is located on the first floor. The second floor features three additional bedrooms (including the master suite & an over-sized guest bedroom), two full bathrooms & the laundry room. With a two car garage and washer/dryer/refrigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,895/month. $1,895 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Pets allowed on owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery Copy and paste the following link to view walk through tour video of this home: https://youtu.be/Ga6VHfr05IM