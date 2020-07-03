All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 11 2020 at 7:44 PM

4033 E Cassia Way

4033 East Cassia Way · No Longer Available
Location

4033 East Cassia Way, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Available April 26th! Located in a highly sought-after Ahwatukee neighborhood, this 1,877 sq ft 4 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home is just steps from the neighborhood pool and minutes away from numerous shopping, dining & entertainment options. Open living space on the first floor, including a beautiful kitchen with upgraded cabinetry, quartz counter tops, an island & stainless steel appliances. There is a separate family room, dining area & expansive living room that opens to a spacious covered patio & low-maintenance desert landscaped backyard that is perfect for spending time enjoying the cool Arizona nights. One bedroom and adjoining bathroom is located on the first floor. The second floor features three additional bedrooms (including the master suite & an over-sized guest bedroom), two full bathrooms & the laundry room. With a two car garage and washer/dryer/refrigerator included, you're going to love this home! 12, 24 or 36 month lease term available. Rent is $1,895/month. $1,895 security deposit, $150 one time admin fee. $55 non-refundable application fee per adult 18 and older. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, no evictions, good rental history and credit score 575 or higher. Pets allowed on owner approval and a $350 non-refundable pet deposit. TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING FOR THIS PROPERTY, copy and paste this link into a new tab or browser window: https://showmojo.com/jasonbegley/gallery Copy and paste the following link to view walk through tour video of this home: https://youtu.be/Ga6VHfr05IM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4033 E Cassia Way have any available units?
4033 E Cassia Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4033 E Cassia Way have?
Some of 4033 E Cassia Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4033 E Cassia Way currently offering any rent specials?
4033 E Cassia Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4033 E Cassia Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4033 E Cassia Way is pet friendly.
Does 4033 E Cassia Way offer parking?
Yes, 4033 E Cassia Way offers parking.
Does 4033 E Cassia Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4033 E Cassia Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4033 E Cassia Way have a pool?
Yes, 4033 E Cassia Way has a pool.
Does 4033 E Cassia Way have accessible units?
No, 4033 E Cassia Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4033 E Cassia Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 4033 E Cassia Way does not have units with dishwashers.

