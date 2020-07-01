4023 E MEADOW Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court parking garage volleyball court

Pride of ownership! 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths, formal living room, Family room, Open kitchen to dining room. Hardwood floors, tile & carpet in upstairs bedrooms only. All new interior paint, master has 2 sinks, walk-in closet. New Refrig & stove. Washer & dryer included. Backyard offers covered patio w/ Ramada. Grass & tons of privacy. EZ care front yard maintenance. 2 cars garage, Comm. offers 2 park, basketball court, volleyball court & kids play set. Close access to the SR51 & 101 freeways. Tons of shopping & restaurants close by. N/S exposure. Worth a look..