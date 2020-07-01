All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4023 E MEADOW Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4023 E MEADOW Drive
Last updated April 2 2020 at 6:08 PM

4023 E MEADOW Drive

4023 East Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4023 East Meadow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
garage
volleyball court
Pride of ownership! 3 bedrooms plus loft, 2.5 baths, formal living room, Family room, Open kitchen to dining room. Hardwood floors, tile & carpet in upstairs bedrooms only. All new interior paint, master has 2 sinks, walk-in closet. New Refrig & stove. Washer & dryer included. Backyard offers covered patio w/ Ramada. Grass & tons of privacy. EZ care front yard maintenance. 2 cars garage, Comm. offers 2 park, basketball court, volleyball court & kids play set. Close access to the SR51 & 101 freeways. Tons of shopping & restaurants close by. N/S exposure. Worth a look..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have any available units?
4023 E MEADOW Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have?
Some of 4023 E MEADOW Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4023 E MEADOW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4023 E MEADOW Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4023 E MEADOW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4023 E MEADOW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4023 E MEADOW Drive offers parking.
Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4023 E MEADOW Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have a pool?
No, 4023 E MEADOW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have accessible units?
No, 4023 E MEADOW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4023 E MEADOW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4023 E MEADOW Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arboretum at South Mountain
15251 S 50th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arrive North Scottsdale
17950 N 68th St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Mountainside Apartments
3625 E Ray Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Cortland Desert Ridge
4750 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Shade at Desert Ridge
21150 N Tatum Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85050
Mandarina Luxury Apartment Homes
5402 E Washington St
Phoenix, AZ 85034

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College