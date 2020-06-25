Welcome to Central Oasis ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located on 10th St and Filmore. Downtown Phoenix
Glass Flat Top Electric Stove included Fridge included New Kitchen cabinets w/garbage disposal New flooring (vinyl plank and carpet) Ceiling Fan in living room Sparkling clean bathroom One assigned parking spot
avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider 14 unit property 2 story with laundry machines on both floors, All Utilities Included !!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have any available units?
402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have?
Some of 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09's amenities include garbage disposal, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 currently offering any rent specials?
402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.