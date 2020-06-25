All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
402 N. 10th St, Unit 09
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:51 AM

402 N. 10th St, Unit 09

402 N 10th St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Garfield
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

402 N 10th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006
Garfield

Amenities

garbage disposal
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to Central Oasis
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED! Located on 10th St and Filmore. Downtown Phoenix

Glass Flat Top Electric Stove included
Fridge included
New Kitchen cabinets w/garbage disposal
New flooring (vinyl plank and carpet)
Ceiling Fan in living room
Sparkling clean bathroom
One assigned parking spot

avant garde is an equal housing opportunity provider
14 unit property 2 story with laundry machines on both floors, All Utilities Included !!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have any available units?
402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have?
Some of 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09's amenities include garbage disposal, all utils included, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 currently offering any rent specials?
402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 pet-friendly?
No, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 offer parking?
Yes, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 offers parking.
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have a pool?
No, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 does not have a pool.
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have accessible units?
No, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 does not have accessible units.
Does 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 have units with dishwashers?
No, 402 N. 10th St, Unit 09 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spectra on 7th South
20425 North 7th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Aura at Midtown
3623 N 5th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85013
Union at Roosevelt
888 N 1st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
San Mateo Townhomes
4435 North Longview Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Esteban Park
5611 S 32nd St
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Courtney Village
4848 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Ventura Vista
18660 N Cave Creek Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85024

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College