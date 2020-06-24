4017 West Irwin Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. OPEN KITCHEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM. GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND NICE SIZE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. CUTE COLONIAL SYTLE HOME WITH NICE COMMON GROUNDS. COMMUNITY HAS NICE PARKS AND RESTAURANTS NEAR BY.



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.