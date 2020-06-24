All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:17 AM

4017 West Irwin Avenue

4017 West Irwin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4017 West Irwin Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85041
Arlington Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME IN BEAUTIFUL COMPLEX. CLOSE TO SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING. OPEN KITCHEN TO LARGE FAMILY ROOM. GOOD SIZE BEDROOMS AND NICE SIZE BACKYARD WITH PATIO. CUTE COLONIAL SYTLE HOME WITH NICE COMMON GROUNDS. COMMUNITY HAS NICE PARKS AND RESTAURANTS NEAR BY.

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,687.50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have any available units?
4017 West Irwin Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 4017 West Irwin Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4017 West Irwin Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 West Irwin Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4017 West Irwin Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue offer parking?
No, 4017 West Irwin Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 West Irwin Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have a pool?
No, 4017 West Irwin Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4017 West Irwin Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4017 West Irwin Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4017 West Irwin Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4017 West Irwin Avenue has units with air conditioning.
