4017 N 40TH Street

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace alarm system microwave

Elegant 3 beds/ 3.5 baths PLUS an office, 11 ft ceilings, open kitchen and great room concept with walk behind wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful spacious kitchen with gas cook top, custom wood paneled refrigerator, and two toned cabinets. Two car garage, covered back patio, and small low maintenance PRIVATE BACKYARD. GREAT LOCK AND LEAVE PROPERTY and walking distance to many of the Arcadia hot spots! Home comes with an alarm system. Houses are minimally attached at fireplace bump out & small powder bath wall with double wall AND 1 ft air gap. .**Professional photos are of the same model across the street and very similar finishes.