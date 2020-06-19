All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4017 N 40TH Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4017 N 40TH Street
Last updated April 28 2020 at 2:26 AM

4017 N 40TH Street

4017 North 40th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4017 North 40th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
alarm system
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Elegant 3 beds/ 3.5 baths PLUS an office, 11 ft ceilings, open kitchen and great room concept with walk behind wet bar, perfect for entertaining. Beautiful spacious kitchen with gas cook top, custom wood paneled refrigerator, and two toned cabinets. Two car garage, covered back patio, and small low maintenance PRIVATE BACKYARD. GREAT LOCK AND LEAVE PROPERTY and walking distance to many of the Arcadia hot spots! Home comes with an alarm system. Houses are minimally attached at fireplace bump out & small powder bath wall with double wall AND 1 ft air gap. .**Professional photos are of the same model across the street and very similar finishes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4017 N 40TH Street have any available units?
4017 N 40TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4017 N 40TH Street have?
Some of 4017 N 40TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4017 N 40TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
4017 N 40TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4017 N 40TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 4017 N 40TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4017 N 40TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 4017 N 40TH Street does offer parking.
Does 4017 N 40TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4017 N 40TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4017 N 40TH Street have a pool?
No, 4017 N 40TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 4017 N 40TH Street have accessible units?
No, 4017 N 40TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4017 N 40TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4017 N 40TH Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alanza Place Apartment Homes
1121 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
San Milan by Mark-Taylor
6975 E Princess Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Escape
4700 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Brookfield Terrace
6545 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Tides at East Arcadia
5401 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Camden Copper Square
901 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85006

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College