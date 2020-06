4017 E Cortez Street

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool tennis court

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub tennis court

TWO STORY patio home ideally situated with NO HOMES ACROSS THE STREET AND VIEWS NORTH TO THE GOLF COURSE! TILE flooring throughout main living area, NEWER carpet on stairway & upstairs bedrooms. ONLY floor plan with 3 FULL baths! DIRECT ACCESS from garage into the house! The GREAT ROOM has soaring ceilings w/raised hearth fireplace, plantation shutters, views to the backyard! Bedroom on main floor w/built-in bookcase could be HOME OFFICE w/adjacent full bath! TWO SUITES UPSTAIRS EACH WITH OWN BATH! MASTER BDRM HAS IT'S OWN BALCONY, full bath with separate TUB/SHOWER/walk-in closet! BIG BACKYARD W/BUILT-IN BAR-B-QUE! 24/7 GUARD GATED PATIO HOME COMMUNITY WITH HEATED COMMUNITY POOL/SPA & 2 LIGHTED TENNIS/PICKLE BALL COURTS! CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO EVERYTHING! CITY PARK AT THE ENTRANCE!