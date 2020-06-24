4015 S. 44th Street

Amenities

2 Bedroom Townhome - Yard - Washer/Dryer hkups - Available 06/21/19- sorry no showings yet



2 Bedroom Townhome - w/d hookups & yard

Big beautiful 2 story townhome!



2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, all ceramic tile downstairs and carpet up!



private yard



pet ok under 35lbs per HOA rules - $200 pet fee



Large laundry room with extra space for storage!



Kitchen has updated oak cabinets, newer fridge & stove, and large large walk-in pantry!



You are always welcome to drive by or call for appointment! $875.00 rent per month, $500 security deposit, application is only $20 with holding deposit!



MOVE IN SPECIAL $999 for 1st month= $500 dep & $499 1st mo rent!!



Community has playground



12 month lease.



SRP electric Resident pays & City of Phx water/trash HOA pays



No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Credit score over 550 required. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant.



To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income, pet photo must be included. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. .



Sundial Real Estate 480-966-2170

www.sundialaz.com



