4015 S. 44th Street
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

4015 S. 44th Street

4015 South 44th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4015 South 44th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85040

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
playground
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 Bedroom Townhome - Yard - Washer/Dryer hkups - Available 06/21/19- sorry no showings yet

2 Bedroom Townhome - w/d hookups & yard
Big beautiful 2 story townhome!

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, all ceramic tile downstairs and carpet up!

private yard

pet ok under 35lbs per HOA rules - $200 pet fee

Large laundry room with extra space for storage!

Kitchen has updated oak cabinets, newer fridge & stove, and large large walk-in pantry!

You are always welcome to drive by or call for appointment! $875.00 rent per month, $500 security deposit, application is only $20 with holding deposit!

MOVE IN SPECIAL $999 for 1st month= $500 dep & $499 1st mo rent!!

Community has playground

12 month lease.

SRP electric Resident pays & City of Phx water/trash HOA pays

No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Credit score over 550 required. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant.

To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income, pet photo must be included. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. .

equal housing opportunity
Sundial Real Estate 480-966-2170
www.sundialaz.com

(RLNE2545355)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4015 S. 44th Street have any available units?
4015 S. 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4015 S. 44th Street have?
Some of 4015 S. 44th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4015 S. 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
4015 S. 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4015 S. 44th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4015 S. 44th Street is pet friendly.
Does 4015 S. 44th Street offer parking?
No, 4015 S. 44th Street does not offer parking.
Does 4015 S. 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4015 S. 44th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4015 S. 44th Street have a pool?
No, 4015 S. 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 4015 S. 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 4015 S. 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4015 S. 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4015 S. 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
