4015 S. 44th Street

Amenities
2 Bedroom Townhome - Yard - Washer/Dryer hkups - Available 06/21/19- sorry no showings yet
2 Bedroom Townhome - w/d hookups & yard
Big beautiful 2 story townhome!
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath, all ceramic tile downstairs and carpet up!
private yard
pet ok under 35lbs per HOA rules - $200 pet fee
Large laundry room with extra space for storage!
Kitchen has updated oak cabinets, newer fridge & stove, and large large walk-in pantry!
You are always welcome to drive by or call for appointment! $875.00 rent per month, $500 security deposit, application is only $20 with holding deposit!
MOVE IN SPECIAL $999 for 1st month= $500 dep & $499 1st mo rent!!
Community has playground
12 month lease.
SRP electric Resident pays & City of Phx water/trash HOA pays
No bad rental history accepted/Verifiable rental history required. 2.5x income. Credit score over 550 required. Will hold off market for 2 weeks vacant.
To apply: Complete application online $20, attached picture ID, paycheck stubs 1 month or proof of income, pet photo must be included. $400 money deposit to hold will be paid upon application approval. .
equal housing opportunity
Sundial Real Estate 480-966-2170
www.sundialaz.com
(RLNE2545355)