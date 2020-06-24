4012 W PEDRO Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities

Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large loft space and a separate living room and family room! This corner lot home has laminate flooring through entire how with the exception of the large loft area. Well appointed kitchen with large kitchen island, matching black appliances. First-floor bedroom located right off the bedroom is also a full bathroom, perfect for guests! Large master bedroom with full master bath that includes a separate shower and tub, double sink vanity and walk-in closet! Nice backyard with covered patio and view fence. Enjoy close proximity to Alvord Lake, golfing, trails, a library, and parks. Available to move in today!