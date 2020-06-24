All apartments in Phoenix
4012 W PEDRO Lane
4012 W PEDRO Lane

4012 West Pedro Lane · No Longer Available
4012 West Pedro Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85339
Montana Vista

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with large loft space and a separate living room and family room! This corner lot home has laminate flooring through entire how with the exception of the large loft area. Well appointed kitchen with large kitchen island, matching black appliances. First-floor bedroom located right off the bedroom is also a full bathroom, perfect for guests! Large master bedroom with full master bath that includes a separate shower and tub, double sink vanity and walk-in closet! Nice backyard with covered patio and view fence. Enjoy close proximity to Alvord Lake, golfing, trails, a library, and parks. Available to move in today!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have any available units?
4012 W PEDRO Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have?
Some of 4012 W PEDRO Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 W PEDRO Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4012 W PEDRO Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 W PEDRO Lane pet-friendly?
No, 4012 W PEDRO Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane offer parking?
No, 4012 W PEDRO Lane does not offer parking.
Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4012 W PEDRO Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have a pool?
No, 4012 W PEDRO Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have accessible units?
No, 4012 W PEDRO Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 W PEDRO Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4012 W PEDRO Lane has units with dishwashers.
