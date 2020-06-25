All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 4012 N. 86th Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
4012 N. 86th Dr.
Last updated April 24 2019 at 10:05 AM

4012 N. 86th Dr.

4012 North 86th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4012 North 86th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85037
Arizona Homes

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4012 N. 86th Dr. Available 05/11/19 West Phoenix Updated Charm - Recently updated with appealing stucco exterior and traditional interior finishes

Conveniently located off the East 101 and Indian School, this spacious home and yard will impress. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances including a built-in microwave. The private laundry room includes a full sized washer and dryer. Large covered patio with ceiling fans.

Call today for a tour, this unit is shown by appointment only. Residents to verify all information. Each applicant over 18 must submit an application and pay non-refundable $40.00 application fee. Residents pay a one time admin fee of $100 upon occupancy.

SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY

Rental qualifications:
3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income
600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)
Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years
PETS ALLOWED

TOTAL MOVE IN
Application fee $40.00
First month rent (incl. tax and 1.5% management fee) $1,294.13
Security deposit (depending on credit) $1,250.00 - $1,875.00
Administrative fee $100.00
TOTAL $2,644.13 - $3,269.13

Applications available at www.evolutionaz.net

(RLNE4800855)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have any available units?
4012 N. 86th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have?
Some of 4012 N. 86th Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4012 N. 86th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
4012 N. 86th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4012 N. 86th Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4012 N. 86th Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. offer parking?
No, 4012 N. 86th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4012 N. 86th Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have a pool?
No, 4012 N. 86th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 4012 N. 86th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 4012 N. 86th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4012 N. 86th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa Toscana
10201 N 33rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Camden North End
6800 East Mayo Boulevard
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Montana Apartments
7611 S 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Papago Crossing
4530 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040
Cactus Forty-2
4242 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Tides on Rail
1905 W Las Palmaritas Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College