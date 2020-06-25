Amenities

4012 N. 86th Dr. Available 05/11/19 West Phoenix Updated Charm - Recently updated with appealing stucco exterior and traditional interior finishes



Conveniently located off the East 101 and Indian School, this spacious home and yard will impress. The kitchen is fully equipped with all appliances including a built-in microwave. The private laundry room includes a full sized washer and dryer. Large covered patio with ceiling fans.



Call today for a tour, this unit is shown by appointment only. Residents to verify all information. Each applicant over 18 must submit an application and pay non-refundable $40.00 application fee. Residents pay a one time admin fee of $100 upon occupancy.



SHOW BY APPOINTMENT ONLY



Rental qualifications:

3 times the monthly rent, verifiable income

600 or better credit score (under 600 may be considered with higher security deposit)

Positive rental history with no evictions or judgements within the past 3 years

PETS ALLOWED



TOTAL MOVE IN

Application fee $40.00

First month rent (incl. tax and 1.5% management fee) $1,294.13

Security deposit (depending on credit) $1,250.00 - $1,875.00

Administrative fee $100.00

TOTAL $2,644.13 - $3,269.13



