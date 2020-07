Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fully furnished Arcadia home, two story plus observatory deck with 360 degree city/mountain views! Camelback view to the north. Observatory deck equipped with power, Hardwood flooring covers the main living space with a gourmet kitchen and half bath. Second floor has four large bedrooms, laundry and two full baths. Third story is an amazing observatory deck. 2 car garage stalls attached, one detached. Close to LGO, Postinos, North Italia and many more bike-able restaurants/shopping.