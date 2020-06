Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking

Arcadia lite! Fantastic location, great floorplan all wrapped into an adorable, mid-century modern brick home. Granite counters, new windows, doors and stainless steel appliances. Great curb appeal on cul-de-sac street. Large corner lot with large yard for entertaining, RV gate and electric gate at carport. No HOA. Check out all the great clubs, restaurants and shopping (all within biking and walking). Minutes to downtown, Biltmore and airport. Location can't be beat!