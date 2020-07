4002 E DEVONSHIRE Avenue

Amenities

ARCADIA LIGHT DREAMER - - #40thStandIndianSchool - - FRESH, CLEAN, CHIC, CHILL ABODE .2to.5miles from EVERYTHING ALL THE NEED and HIPSTER HOT - - WALK or BIKEride BLISS to YOGA, the PORCH, RKDA, BEERS&CHEESEBURGERS, MADISON IMPROVEMENT PROJECT, LGO, INGO's and MUCHO MORE - - 3 BEDS / 2 BATHS / PERFECTLY SIZED / 1-CAR GARAGE / PEEK-A-BOO CAMELBACK VIEW - - EASYtoMAINTAIN BACKYARD with LARGE COVERED PATIO - - SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM and KITCHEN with EAT-IN DINING AREA - - STORAGE in GARAGE and LAUNDRY ROOM - - ALL APPLIANCES - - PETS Lessor Approval - - RENTAL APP ($40/per adult) to be COMPLETED ENTIRELY and LINK from MySmartMove/TransUnion for CREDIT/BACKGROUND CHECK will be SENT/PAID directly by PROSPECTIVE TENANT - - GOOD CREDIT NON-NEGOTIABLE - - YOU WILL NEVER WANT TO LEAVE THIS GEM.