Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
40 W MEDLOCK Drive
Last updated July 31 2019 at 6:59 AM

40 W MEDLOCK Drive

40 W Medlock Dr · No Longer Available
Location

40 W Medlock Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85013
Medlock Place

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
This is a classic adobe historic home, completely newly renovated, in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Central Phoenix, Medlock Place. The house sits on a half-acre of lush lawns and palm trees on a quiet and elegant street. Backyard has BBQ area with fruit trees and garden. Walk to a dozen hot restaurants, grocery, schools, light rail and much more. It was just completely redone, with completely new kitchen and bathrooms done in classic 1930s style but with all the modern conveniences. There is a spacious living room and a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and large lounge or study in master bedroom. All bedrooms are large with large closets.Master bathroom has double sinks and extra large shower. New windows, eclectic, piping and paint. The 1/2-acre lot has irrigati

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have any available units?
40 W MEDLOCK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have?
Some of 40 W MEDLOCK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 40 W MEDLOCK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
40 W MEDLOCK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 40 W MEDLOCK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive offers parking.
Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have a pool?
No, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have accessible units?
No, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 40 W MEDLOCK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 40 W MEDLOCK Drive has units with dishwashers.
