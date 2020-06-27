40 W MEDLOCK Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking bbq/grill

This is a classic adobe historic home, completely newly renovated, in one of the most desirable neighborhoods in Central Phoenix, Medlock Place. The house sits on a half-acre of lush lawns and palm trees on a quiet and elegant street. Backyard has BBQ area with fruit trees and garden. Walk to a dozen hot restaurants, grocery, schools, light rail and much more. It was just completely redone, with completely new kitchen and bathrooms done in classic 1930s style but with all the modern conveniences. There is a spacious living room and a formal dining room, an eat-in kitchen, and large lounge or study in master bedroom. All bedrooms are large with large closets.Master bathroom has double sinks and extra large shower. New windows, eclectic, piping and paint. The 1/2-acre lot has irrigati