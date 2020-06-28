3966 E Melinda Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court parking pool garage hot tub tennis court

Beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled . Small private patio .with. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North