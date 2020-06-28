All apartments in Phoenix
3966 E Melinda Drive
Last updated June 2 2020 at 10:20 AM

3966 E Melinda Drive

3966 East Melinda Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3966 East Melinda Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Beautiful 3 bedroom (all upstairs), 2.5 bath (2 full upstairs, 1/2 downstairs), 2 car garage, gated single family home located in highly desirable Fireside at Desert Ridge. Kitchen has granite counter tops, stainless appliances including refrigerator, Entire downstairs of home and upstairs bathrooms are tiled . Small private patio .with. Incredible lifestyle living - 2 pools, spa, state of the art work-out facility, tennis, basketball and parks. Conveniently located close to Loop 101, SR 51, Desert Ridge Marketplace and City North

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3966 E Melinda Drive have any available units?
3966 E Melinda Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3966 E Melinda Drive have?
Some of 3966 E Melinda Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3966 E Melinda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3966 E Melinda Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3966 E Melinda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3966 E Melinda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3966 E Melinda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3966 E Melinda Drive offers parking.
Does 3966 E Melinda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3966 E Melinda Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3966 E Melinda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3966 E Melinda Drive has a pool.
Does 3966 E Melinda Drive have accessible units?
No, 3966 E Melinda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3966 E Melinda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3966 E Melinda Drive has units with dishwashers.
