3958 W CHOLLA Street
Last updated February 27 2020 at 12:08 PM

3958 W CHOLLA Street

3958 West Cholla Street · No Longer Available
Location

3958 West Cholla Street, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Fairwood

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Fantastic Unique Corner lot Rental Home in a very popular Phoenix neighborhood! Home has 3 RV Gates for large vehicle entry to the backyard! Feel the charm of this home the minute you walk through the lovely front yard! Front room or formal diningroom upon entering. Remodeled Kitchen with walk in pantry. Large family room with new dual pane sliding door to the backyard. Tile and laminate in all the rightplaces. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Den, office and a 4th bedroom with walk-in closet The 4th bedroom and office has its own high quality mini-split A/Cs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have any available units?
3958 W CHOLLA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have?
Some of 3958 W CHOLLA Street's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3958 W CHOLLA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3958 W CHOLLA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3958 W CHOLLA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3958 W CHOLLA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3958 W CHOLLA Street offers parking.
Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3958 W CHOLLA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have a pool?
No, 3958 W CHOLLA Street does not have a pool.
Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have accessible units?
No, 3958 W CHOLLA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3958 W CHOLLA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3958 W CHOLLA Street has units with dishwashers.

