3958 W CHOLLA Street

Amenities

dishwasher parking recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Fantastic Unique Corner lot Rental Home in a very popular Phoenix neighborhood! Home has 3 RV Gates for large vehicle entry to the backyard! Feel the charm of this home the minute you walk through the lovely front yard! Front room or formal diningroom upon entering. Remodeled Kitchen with walk in pantry. Large family room with new dual pane sliding door to the backyard. Tile and laminate in all the rightplaces. Updated light fixtures and ceiling fans throughout! Den, office and a 4th bedroom with walk-in closet The 4th bedroom and office has its own high quality mini-split A/Cs