3944 E Monterosa St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***Fresh new interior and exterior paint! Now available for showings***Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. Fantastic curb appeal with charming brick accents, grass yard and lush trees. Inside you'll find tile and stained concrete flooring throughout. Specious open living spaces are perfect for entertaining family and friends. Master bedroom features built in custom closet, guest rooms are nicely sized. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, indoor laundry and washer/dryer included! The oversized rear yard offers easy irrigation, large entertaining porch. APPLY TODAY!



Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures



John Fagundes, Broker

AZ Real Estate and Property Management

(602)712-9500