Last updated February 11 2020 at 8:47 AM

3944 E Monterosa St

3944 East Monterosa Street · No Longer Available
Location

3944 East Monterosa Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia Lite

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***Fresh new interior and exterior paint! Now available for showings***Charming 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the highly desirable Arcadia neighborhood. Fantastic curb appeal with charming brick accents, grass yard and lush trees. Inside you'll find tile and stained concrete flooring throughout. Specious open living spaces are perfect for entertaining family and friends. Master bedroom features built in custom closet, guest rooms are nicely sized. Upgraded bathrooms and kitchen, indoor laundry and washer/dryer included! The oversized rear yard offers easy irrigation, large entertaining porch. APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee per pet: $150
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

John Fagundes, Broker
AZ Real Estate and Property Management
(602)712-9500

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3944 E Monterosa St have any available units?
3944 E Monterosa St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3944 E Monterosa St have?
Some of 3944 E Monterosa St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3944 E Monterosa St currently offering any rent specials?
3944 E Monterosa St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3944 E Monterosa St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3944 E Monterosa St is pet friendly.
Does 3944 E Monterosa St offer parking?
No, 3944 E Monterosa St does not offer parking.
Does 3944 E Monterosa St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3944 E Monterosa St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3944 E Monterosa St have a pool?
No, 3944 E Monterosa St does not have a pool.
Does 3944 E Monterosa St have accessible units?
No, 3944 E Monterosa St does not have accessible units.
Does 3944 E Monterosa St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3944 E Monterosa St does not have units with dishwashers.

