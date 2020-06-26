All apartments in Phoenix
3936 E Minton St
Last updated December 21 2019 at 5:16 PM

3936 E Minton St

3936 East Minton Street · No Longer Available
Location

3936 East Minton Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
walk in closets
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
putting green
Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom PLUS a den located in the foothills of South Mountain and near the Raven Golf Club. Enjoy an open floor plan with a family room, and great room with a cozy fireplace. Dining room and eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to putting greens and covered patio. Master suite retreat upstairs with double vanity, separate tub, custom tile shower and walk in closet. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Easy access to Sky Harbor airport and freeway. Community pool, landscaping included. No pets, No smoking. Rent: $1,599 plus Tax. Deposit $1,599. Long term 18+ month lease preferred. Application Fee $55 Each (18 or older). Administration Fee of $150. 600+ credit score and no adverse rental history preferred. Background check required. Showings booked onilne at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3936 E Minton St have any available units?
3936 E Minton St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3936 E Minton St have?
Some of 3936 E Minton St's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3936 E Minton St currently offering any rent specials?
3936 E Minton St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3936 E Minton St pet-friendly?
No, 3936 E Minton St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3936 E Minton St offer parking?
No, 3936 E Minton St does not offer parking.
Does 3936 E Minton St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3936 E Minton St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3936 E Minton St have a pool?
Yes, 3936 E Minton St has a pool.
Does 3936 E Minton St have accessible units?
No, 3936 E Minton St does not have accessible units.
Does 3936 E Minton St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3936 E Minton St does not have units with dishwashers.
