3936 E Minton St

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony walk in closets pool fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry pool putting green

Stunning 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom PLUS a den located in the foothills of South Mountain and near the Raven Golf Club. Enjoy an open floor plan with a family room, and great room with a cozy fireplace. Dining room and eat in kitchen with sliding glass door to putting greens and covered patio. Master suite retreat upstairs with double vanity, separate tub, custom tile shower and walk in closet. Laundry room includes full size washer and dryer located on the second floor. Easy access to Sky Harbor airport and freeway. Community pool, landscaping included. No pets, No smoking. Rent: $1,599 plus Tax. Deposit $1,599. Long term 18+ month lease preferred. Application Fee $55 Each (18 or older). Administration Fee of $150. 600+ credit score and no adverse rental history preferred. Background check required. Showings booked onilne at showmojo.com/walterm/gallery