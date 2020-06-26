All apartments in Phoenix
3931 E CREST Lane
Last updated June 20 2019 at 10:37 PM

3931 E CREST Lane

3931 East Crest Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3931 East Crest Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
tennis court
Motivated seller. Optional furnished for $2k/mo additional. Tons of upgrades. No cookie cutter kitchen cabinets and counters. Large solar panel system. Street has 2 cul-de-sacs with lrg grass play area & steps away tennis & community fitness cntr,pool&spa. 4 fireplaces. Plantation shutters and designer drapes, High-end upgraded kitchen cabinets, lighting, office,courtyard with 5 ft deep play pool&wtrfall. Easy maintenance backyard perfect for relaxing by built-in-fireplace, dinner with BBQ or moving over to gorgeous sitting area with a glass of wine (planted grape vines and lemon tree) in the evening (3 sitting areas). 2 upstairs lofts for play or entertainment area. Master has incredible closet built-ins & sitting area. Gorgeous built-in office. Upgraded alarm. Agent see private Rmrks

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

