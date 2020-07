3930 E DALEY Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

Wonderful single family home in desirable Aviano in Desert Ridge. Great room floorplan with open eat in kitchen. Formal dining room & separate den area. All 3 bedrooms have private bathrooms. Master suite has 2 large walk in closets, separate tub & shower & it's own exit to private rear yard. Enjoy all the amenities Aviano has to offer; clubhouse, resort style lap pool, tennis, fitness center, parks. Close to Desert Ridge Marketplace, City North, shopping, restaurants, schools,resorts. Easy access to 101 & 51 freeways.