Phoenix, AZ
3929 E HALF HITCH Place
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:23 PM

3929 E HALF HITCH Place

3929 East Half Hitch Place · No Longer Available
Location

3929 East Half Hitch Place, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome to this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Desert Ridge! This 2-Story home has soaring ceilings in the entrance giving a grand feeling when you enter. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful white cabinets, counters, and backsplash for that clean modern look. All stainless appliances with GAS cooktop, built in wall oven, and a huge island makes this place is a Chef's dream! This home includes a bedroom and FULL bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, separate stand-up shower from bathtub, and a private toilet room. Upstairs laundry with tons of cabinet space and appliances included. Full Landscaping and Pest Control Included in the rent. Call today for your Private Tour! Can also do a 6 month lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have any available units?
3929 E HALF HITCH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have?
Some of 3929 E HALF HITCH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3929 E HALF HITCH Place currently offering any rent specials?
3929 E HALF HITCH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3929 E HALF HITCH Place pet-friendly?
No, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place offer parking?
Yes, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place offers parking.
Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have a pool?
No, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place does not have a pool.
Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have accessible units?
No, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 3929 E HALF HITCH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3929 E HALF HITCH Place has units with dishwashers.
