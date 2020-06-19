3929 E HALF HITCH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome to this gorgeous 5 bedroom, 3 bath home in the heart of Desert Ridge! This 2-Story home has soaring ceilings in the entrance giving a grand feeling when you enter. The kitchen has been updated with beautiful white cabinets, counters, and backsplash for that clean modern look. All stainless appliances with GAS cooktop, built in wall oven, and a huge island makes this place is a Chef's dream! This home includes a bedroom and FULL bathroom downstairs. Master bedroom features a huge walk-in closet, separate stand-up shower from bathtub, and a private toilet room. Upstairs laundry with tons of cabinet space and appliances included. Full Landscaping and Pest Control Included in the rent. Call today for your Private Tour! Can also do a 6 month lease.