3914 E Morrow Dr

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Come check out this wonderful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story home complete with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan downstairs with built in pantry in kitchen and granite counter tops. Upstairs is large master with with double vanity and 2 other bedrooms. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Conveniently located with easy access to both 51 and 101 freeways and close proximity to schools, parks and restaurants. This is an ideal location.

Rent: $ 1690

Deposit: $ 1690

Application fee: $37 per adult 18 & over. Apply on-line at www.northpointam.com



Non-refundable documentation fee: $150.00



Renter's liability insurance required: $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver



Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset Management



Property Manager: Cynthia Nolan

Please call to set up showing:

602-754-9909