Phoenix, AZ
3914 E Morrow Dr
Last updated January 26 2020 at 8:39 AM

3914 E Morrow Dr

3914 East Morrow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3914 East Morrow Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85050

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Come check out this wonderful 3 bdrm, 2.5 bath, 2 story home complete with a 2 car garage. Open floor plan downstairs with built in pantry in kitchen and granite counter tops. Upstairs is large master with with double vanity and 2 other bedrooms. Low maintenance desert landscaping in front and back. Conveniently located with easy access to both 51 and 101 freeways and close proximity to schools, parks and restaurants. This is an ideal location.
Rent: $ 1690
Deposit: $ 1690
Application fee: $37 per adult 18 & over. Apply on-line at www.northpointam.com

Non-refundable documentation fee: $150.00

Renter's liability insurance required: $100K minimum or $20/month insurance waiver

Listed and Managed by Northpoint Asset Management

Property Manager: Cynthia Nolan
Please call to set up showing:
602-754-9909

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 E Morrow Dr have any available units?
3914 E Morrow Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 E Morrow Dr have?
Some of 3914 E Morrow Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 E Morrow Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3914 E Morrow Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 E Morrow Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3914 E Morrow Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3914 E Morrow Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3914 E Morrow Dr offers parking.
Does 3914 E Morrow Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3914 E Morrow Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 E Morrow Dr have a pool?
No, 3914 E Morrow Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3914 E Morrow Dr have accessible units?
No, 3914 E Morrow Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 E Morrow Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 E Morrow Dr has units with dishwashers.

