Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3914 E EARLL Drive

3914 East Earll Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3914 East Earll Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85018
East Citrus Acres

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Looking for a modern home in Arcadia Lite? Then this stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath property now for sale in Phoenix is just for you! This lavish home boasts desert landscaping, dining and living areas, a cozy den perfect for an office or extra bedroom, and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, and recessed lighting. The lovely master bedroom boasts a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside in the beautiful backyard you will find a covered patio, paved and grassy areas built-in BBQ, and a sparkling blue pool perfect for the summer! Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by, schedule a showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3914 E EARLL Drive have any available units?
3914 E EARLL Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3914 E EARLL Drive have?
Some of 3914 E EARLL Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3914 E EARLL Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3914 E EARLL Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3914 E EARLL Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3914 E EARLL Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3914 E EARLL Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3914 E EARLL Drive offers parking.
Does 3914 E EARLL Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3914 E EARLL Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3914 E EARLL Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3914 E EARLL Drive has a pool.
Does 3914 E EARLL Drive have accessible units?
No, 3914 E EARLL Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3914 E EARLL Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3914 E EARLL Drive has units with dishwashers.
