3914 E EARLL Drive

Looking for a modern home in Arcadia Lite? Then this stunning 3 bed, 2.5 bath property now for sale in Phoenix is just for you! This lavish home boasts desert landscaping, dining and living areas, a cozy den perfect for an office or extra bedroom, and neutral paint throughout. The fabulous kitchen is equipped with ample cabinet and counter space, tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances including a double wall oven, and recessed lighting. The lovely master bedroom boasts a full bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower, and a spacious walk-in closet. Outside in the beautiful backyard you will find a covered patio, paved and grassy areas built-in BBQ, and a sparkling blue pool perfect for the summer! Don't let this incredible opportunity slip by, schedule a showing today!