Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This Phoenix house is ready to be your new home! This home has been updated with a neutral color paint palette and tile/carpet that allows you to add your own personal touches to this home. The kitchen comes with a complete appliance package, so you can cook your favorite meals as soon as you move in! You will also enjoy the natural lighting in this home. This home has much to offer and is pet friendly! Apply online at www.msrenewal.com!

Contact us to schedule a showing.