3866 E CAT BALUE Drive

This charming 3 bedroom town home includes 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage located in the fabulous community of Fireside in Desert Ridge. Master suite bedroom is downstairs with a large walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with granite countertops. Master suite also has a walk out exit to a very private patio. Spacious 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large loft. Kitchen is a chef's delight with gas stove top, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, walk in pantry and a large kitchen island. Enjoy ALL the amenities that Fireside Clubhouse has to offer! Resort pool, workout facility, tennis courts, and large clubhouse for entertaining. One of the best locations in Desert Ridge. Close to restaurants, shopping, movies, golfing, walking path, and the 101!