Phoenix, AZ
3866 E CAT BALUE Drive
Last updated April 27 2019 at 9:34 AM

3866 E CAT BALUE Drive

3866 E Cat Balue Dr · No Longer Available
Location

3866 E Cat Balue Dr, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Desert Ridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
cats allowed
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
This charming 3 bedroom town home includes 2.5 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage located in the fabulous community of Fireside in Desert Ridge. Master suite bedroom is downstairs with a large walk in closet, and spacious bathroom with granite countertops. Master suite also has a walk out exit to a very private patio. Spacious 2 bedrooms upstairs with a large loft. Kitchen is a chef's delight with gas stove top, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, cherry wood cabinets, walk in pantry and a large kitchen island. Enjoy ALL the amenities that Fireside Clubhouse has to offer! Resort pool, workout facility, tennis courts, and large clubhouse for entertaining. One of the best locations in Desert Ridge. Close to restaurants, shopping, movies, golfing, walking path, and the 101!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have any available units?
3866 E CAT BALUE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have?
Some of 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3866 E CAT BALUE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive offers parking.
Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive has a pool.
Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have accessible units?
No, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3866 E CAT BALUE Drive has units with dishwashers.
