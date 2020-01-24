3860 E EXPEDITION Way

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access key fob access media room

This executive home is a beautiful 4 bedroom plus den/office, media room and casita with separate entrance, 4.5 baths, freshly interior painted interior and exterior, 3 car garage and backyard paradise all located in highly desirable Aviano at Desert Ridge. This large flowing open floor plan has lovely slate floors throughout the home, except bedrooms where there is newly installed upgraded carpet. Kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, extended backsplash, Viking Gas Stove, Built-In GE Monogram Refrigerator with water and ice, GE Monogram built-in microwave, Bosch dishwasher and warming drawer. Kitchen also has extended staggered cabinets, a built-in desk, under/above cabinet lights and a walk-in pantry with 2 additional high shelves. Great room has built-in speakers and 2 floor outlets Wet bar located off the great room with granite slab countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lights and a wine cooler. Media room with built-in cabinet unit and surround sound. Den/office has built-in study desk, shelves and drawers. Oversized master suite with sitting area, soffited ceiling, surround sound and exit to backyard. Master bathroom includes granite slab countertops, large slate shower with 2 shower heads and 1 additional handheld nozzle and a Jacuzzi tub. Powder room features pedal sink and slate walls with wainscot. Bathrooms 2 and 3 have granite slab countertops and slate showers. All bedrooms are outfitted with Classy Closet wardrobes. Laundry room has granite slab countertops, cabinets and laundry sink. Walk out to the backyard paradise, perfect for entertaining. Sport pool with heated spa, 48" Viking BBQ, warming drawer and WOK, gas fireplace with seating area, patio speakers. Garages have built in cabinets and keyless entry. Additional features - digital, programmable thermostats, high efficiency A/C units, all rooms pre-wired for tv, internet and cable, additional wall outlets and dimmer switches located throughout the home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, office/den, media room and great room, extra light plugs in all rooms, closets, pantry laundry room and garages, upgraded plumbing fixtures, recirculating hot water throughout the home, extra outdoor plugs on the patio and around the exterior of the home and additional hose bib in front and back yards. Almost 1.2 million spent on this property, no expense spared.