All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3860 E EXPEDITION Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3860 E EXPEDITION Way
Last updated February 16 2020 at 2:12 AM

3860 E EXPEDITION Way

3860 East Expedition Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3860 East Expedition Way, Phoenix, AZ 85050
Village at Aviano

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
key fob access
media room
This executive home is a beautiful 4 bedroom plus den/office, media room and casita with separate entrance, 4.5 baths, freshly interior painted interior and exterior, 3 car garage and backyard paradise all located in highly desirable Aviano at Desert Ridge. This large flowing open floor plan has lovely slate floors throughout the home, except bedrooms where there is newly installed upgraded carpet. Kitchen boasts granite slab countertops, extended backsplash, Viking Gas Stove, Built-In GE Monogram Refrigerator with water and ice, GE Monogram built-in microwave, Bosch dishwasher and warming drawer. Kitchen also has extended staggered cabinets, a built-in desk, under/above cabinet lights and a walk-in pantry with 2 additional high shelves. Great room has built-in speakers and 2 floor outlets Wet bar located off the great room with granite slab countertops, cabinets, under cabinet lights and a wine cooler. Media room with built-in cabinet unit and surround sound. Den/office has built-in study desk, shelves and drawers. Oversized master suite with sitting area, soffited ceiling, surround sound and exit to backyard. Master bathroom includes granite slab countertops, large slate shower with 2 shower heads and 1 additional handheld nozzle and a Jacuzzi tub. Powder room features pedal sink and slate walls with wainscot. Bathrooms 2 and 3 have granite slab countertops and slate showers. All bedrooms are outfitted with Classy Closet wardrobes. Laundry room has granite slab countertops, cabinets and laundry sink. Walk out to the backyard paradise, perfect for entertaining. Sport pool with heated spa, 48" Viking BBQ, warming drawer and WOK, gas fireplace with seating area, patio speakers. Garages have built in cabinets and keyless entry. Additional features - digital, programmable thermostats, high efficiency A/C units, all rooms pre-wired for tv, internet and cable, additional wall outlets and dimmer switches located throughout the home, ceiling fans in all bedrooms, office/den, media room and great room, extra light plugs in all rooms, closets, pantry laundry room and garages, upgraded plumbing fixtures, recirculating hot water throughout the home, extra outdoor plugs on the patio and around the exterior of the home and additional hose bib in front and back yards. Almost 1.2 million spent on this property, no expense spared.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have any available units?
3860 E EXPEDITION Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have?
Some of 3860 E EXPEDITION Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3860 E EXPEDITION Way currently offering any rent specials?
3860 E EXPEDITION Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3860 E EXPEDITION Way pet-friendly?
No, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way offer parking?
Yes, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way offers parking.
Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have a pool?
Yes, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way has a pool.
Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have accessible units?
No, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way does not have accessible units.
Does 3860 E EXPEDITION Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3860 E EXPEDITION Way has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Roosevelt Square
121 W Portland St
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Proximity at Papago
1010 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Cascades
3550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
The Vicinity
6131 N. 16th Street
Phoenix, AZ 85016
The Residences on High Street
5355 E High St
Phoenix, AZ 85054
San Pedregal by Mark-Taylor
16601 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College