3855 E SOPHIE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Awesome location, views of South mountain! Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and ample windows for fresh, pleasing light. Living & Dining room at front of home. Upgraded kitchen featuring gleaming granite & stainless appliances opens to family room with soaring ceilings, perfect for entertaining. Loads of charm and architectural interest in this newer home with desirable floor plan and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Spacious owners suite features relaxing garden soak tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Terrific Walk-in closets. Low maintenance desert landscaping with private covered patio. Upgraded ceiling fans and vistures and much more. Convenient location with freeway access to get anywhere quickly. Shopping and hiking. Snag this one quick!