3855 E SOPHIE Lane

3855 East Sophie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3855 East Sophie Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Awesome location, views of South mountain! Spacious home with vaulted ceilings and ample windows for fresh, pleasing light. Living & Dining room at front of home. Upgraded kitchen featuring gleaming granite & stainless appliances opens to family room with soaring ceilings, perfect for entertaining. Loads of charm and architectural interest in this newer home with desirable floor plan and brand new carpet in bedrooms. Spacious owners suite features relaxing garden soak tub, separate shower and dual sinks. Terrific Walk-in closets. Low maintenance desert landscaping with private covered patio. Upgraded ceiling fans and vistures and much more. Convenient location with freeway access to get anywhere quickly. Shopping and hiking. Snag this one quick!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have any available units?
3855 E SOPHIE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have?
Some of 3855 E SOPHIE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3855 E SOPHIE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3855 E SOPHIE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3855 E SOPHIE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane offer parking?
No, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane does not offer parking.
Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have a pool?
No, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have accessible units?
No, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3855 E SOPHIE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3855 E SOPHIE Lane has units with dishwashers.
