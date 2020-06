385 W. Pierson St. #E7

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

FANTASTIC DOWNTOWN LOFT - URBAN LOFT DREAM IN THIS REMODELED 1 BEDROOM 1.5 BATH LOFT IN PIERSON WEST. PAINTED CONCRETE FLOORS DOWNSTAIRS IN OPEN CONCEPT LOFT STYLE WITH 18 FOOT CEILINGS, CLERESTORY WINDOWS, SUNKEN LIVING AREA/CONVERSATION AREA WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE. DINING AREA COULD ALSO BE LOUNGE/OFFICE AREA WITH CLOSING PARTITION AND MIRRORED WALLS TO EXPAND THE SPACE CHARMING WET BAR. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING FRENCH DOOR FRIDGE. SPIRAL STAIRCASE LEADS TO TRUE LOFT EXPERIENCE WITH WOOD FLOORING, MIRRORED WALL,SHUTTERED VIEW WINDOW, LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND SEPARATE VANITY/SINK AREA AND ENCLOSED SUBWAY TILED FULL BATH. UPGRADED LIGHT FIXTURES, CEILING FANS AND ACCENT SHELVING THROUGHOUT. LARGE PRIVATE ENCLOSED YARD PERFECT FOR OUTDOOR SEATING OR PLANTING YOUR GARDEN! BLOCK CONSTRUCTION FOR ENERGY EFFICIENCY. ASSIGNED PARKING AT YOUR DOORSTEP AND ADJACENT SEPARATE STORAGE ROOM. UNIT IS STEPS FROM SPARKLING COMMUNITY POOL IN LUSH DOWNTOWN COMMUNITY WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING. LOCATED AT CENTRAL AND CAMELBACK IN THE HEART OF EXCITING DOWNTOWN NEAR MAJOR EMPLOYERS, EATERIES, ANTIQUE DISTRICT, ART GALLERIES MUSEUMS, ENTERTAINMENT AND NIGHTLIFE. LITERALLY 1 BLOCK FROM LIGHT RAIL AND BUS LINES. WATER/SEWER/TRASH INCLUDED IN RENT. TENANT PAYS FOR ELECTRIC. PETS ON OWNER APPROVAL/NO LARGE OR RESTRICTED BREEDS. . YOU DON'T WANT TO MISS THIS AMAZING PROPERTY! LONGVIEW ELEM/OSBORN MIDDLE/CENTRAL HIGH



(RLNE3213164)