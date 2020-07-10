All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3848 E POLLACK Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3848 E POLLACK Street
Last updated June 4 2020 at 5:34 AM

3848 E POLLACK Street

3848 East Pollack Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3848 East Pollack Street, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
hot tub
Nice 4bd 2.5ba home in desirable south Phoenix. Gorgeous property with new paint and flooring throughout. Awesome floorplan that provides the perfect family retreat! Did we mention the amazing community pool and spa? Also included is R.O water system plus water softer, and sec system. M/B has separate shower and tub, double sinks and W/I closet. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3848 E POLLACK Street have any available units?
3848 E POLLACK Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3848 E POLLACK Street have?
Some of 3848 E POLLACK Street's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3848 E POLLACK Street currently offering any rent specials?
3848 E POLLACK Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3848 E POLLACK Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3848 E POLLACK Street is pet friendly.
Does 3848 E POLLACK Street offer parking?
No, 3848 E POLLACK Street does not offer parking.
Does 3848 E POLLACK Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3848 E POLLACK Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3848 E POLLACK Street have a pool?
Yes, 3848 E POLLACK Street has a pool.
Does 3848 E POLLACK Street have accessible units?
No, 3848 E POLLACK Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3848 E POLLACK Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3848 E POLLACK Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Avilla Camelback Ranch
10770 West Highland Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Lilly Garden
4903 W Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Avilla Deer Valley
23700 North 23rd Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85085
CityScape Residences
11 S Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85003
Tamarron Apartments
4410 N 99th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Tides on 28th Apartments
11821 N 28th Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Santa Rosa
3425 E Chandler Blvd
Phoenix, AZ 85048

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College