3848 E POLLACK Street

Nice 4bd 2.5ba home in desirable south Phoenix. Gorgeous property with new paint and flooring throughout. Awesome floorplan that provides the perfect family retreat! Did we mention the amazing community pool and spa? Also included is R.O water system plus water softer, and sec system. M/B has separate shower and tub, double sinks and W/I closet. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).