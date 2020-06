Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Very nice and redone home ready for immediate move in. So very clean and upgraded. Kitchen added new cabinets, Quartz countertops, new sink faucets and fixtures, House has 20 x 20 ceramic tiling throughout. (no carpeting). 2'' wooden mini blinds on all windows. Interior and exterior recently painted. Ceiling fans in all rooms. Backyard offers south facing view with privacy, covered patio, grass and trees.