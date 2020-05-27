3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool tennis court

Amazing location with mountain views all around and close to shopping,dining and freeways. Award winning school district, community includes 3 rec centers with heated pools, tennis courts and pickle ball! This 3/2 + den features an open and inviting split floor plan with hand scrapped hard wood flooring, surround sound in the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.Large kitchen features granite slab counter tops,cinnamon glazed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances included and an abundance of cabinet space and a sit up bar. Over sized master bedroom,has a sitting room and french door leading out to the backyard. Master bath features a garden tub,sep shower, dual sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features a beautiful pool and an extended covered patio. Amazing location with mountain views all around and close to shopping,dining and freeways. Award winning school district, community includes 3 rec centers with heated pools, tennis courts and pickle ball! This 3/2 + den features an open and inviting split floor plan with hand scrapped hard wood flooring, surround sound in the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.Large kitchen features granite slab counter tops,cinnamon glazed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances included and an abundance of cabinet space and a sit up bar. Over sized master bedroom,has a sitting room and french door leading out to the backyard. Master bath features a garden tub,sep shower, dual sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features a beautiful pool and an extended covered patio. Landscaping and pool maintenance included in the monthly rent!