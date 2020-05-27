3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

Amenities
Amazing location with mountain views all around and close to shopping,dining and freeways. Award winning school district, community includes 3 rec centers with heated pools, tennis courts and pickle ball! This 3/2 + den features an open and inviting split floor plan with hand scrapped hard wood flooring, surround sound in the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.Large kitchen features granite slab counter tops,cinnamon glazed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances included and an abundance of cabinet space and a sit up bar. Over sized master bedroom,has a sitting room and french door leading out to the backyard. Master bath features a garden tub,sep shower, dual sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features a beautiful pool and an extended covered patio. Landscaping and pool maintenance included in the monthly rent!