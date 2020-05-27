All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 11 2019 at 2:24 AM

3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue

3844 East Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3844 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
Amazing location with mountain views all around and close to shopping,dining and freeways. Award winning school district, community includes 3 rec centers with heated pools, tennis courts and pickle ball! This 3/2 + den features an open and inviting split floor plan with hand scrapped hard wood flooring, surround sound in the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.Large kitchen features granite slab counter tops,cinnamon glazed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances included and an abundance of cabinet space and a sit up bar. Over sized master bedroom,has a sitting room and french door leading out to the backyard. Master bath features a garden tub,sep shower, dual sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features a beautiful pool and an extended covered patio. Amazing location with mountain views all around and close to shopping,dining and freeways. Award winning school district, community includes 3 rec centers with heated pools, tennis courts and pickle ball! This 3/2 + den features an open and inviting split floor plan with hand scrapped hard wood flooring, surround sound in the large great room with vaulted ceilings and a fireplace.Large kitchen features granite slab counter tops,cinnamon glazed cabinetry, stainless steel appliances included and an abundance of cabinet space and a sit up bar. Over sized master bedroom,has a sitting room and french door leading out to the backyard. Master bath features a garden tub,sep shower, dual sinks and his and hers walk in closets. Backyard features a beautiful pool and an extended covered patio. Landscaping and pool maintenance included in the monthly rent!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have any available units?
3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have?
Some of 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue offers parking.
Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has a pool.
Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3844 E MOUNTAIN SKY Avenue has units with dishwashers.
