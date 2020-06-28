All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3843 W Bloomfield Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3843 W Bloomfield Road
Last updated October 3 2019 at 3:14 AM

3843 W Bloomfield Road

3843 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3843 West Bloomfield Road, Phoenix, AZ 85029
Sweetwater

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This home is one of a kind! It features an open floor plan and plenty of living space. The modern kitchen has updated appliances and ample cabinet space. The inviting living room has tile flooring and fresh paint. There's a large fenced yard with a patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have any available units?
3843 W Bloomfield Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have?
Some of 3843 W Bloomfield Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3843 W Bloomfield Road currently offering any rent specials?
3843 W Bloomfield Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3843 W Bloomfield Road pet-friendly?
No, 3843 W Bloomfield Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road offer parking?
No, 3843 W Bloomfield Road does not offer parking.
Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3843 W Bloomfield Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have a pool?
No, 3843 W Bloomfield Road does not have a pool.
Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have accessible units?
No, 3843 W Bloomfield Road does not have accessible units.
Does 3843 W Bloomfield Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3843 W Bloomfield Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Melia
14435 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Rockledge Fairways
13220 S 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Indigo Creek
14221 N 51st Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85306
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Horizons Apartments
1510 N 48th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College