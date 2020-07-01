All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated January 22 2020 at 11:08 PM

3841 W EVA Street

3841 West Eva Street · No Longer Available
Location

3841 West Eva Street, Phoenix, AZ 85051

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Stunning Remodeled home is ready to move in. Fenced diving pool, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring & service door, RV gate, living, family and dining areas, a cozy fireplace,& neutral paint. The elegant, upscale new kitchen is equipped with new self closing cabinets, upscale granite counter top with backsplashes, under mount sink with pull out faucet, recessed lighting, matching new stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island. Inside the gorgeous master bedroom you will find a new full bath and a spacious walk-in closet. The charming backyard is comprised of fenced diving swimming pool, with a mature citrus tree, concrete seating area, & a convenient storage shed. New Upscale Tile & Carpet Flooring, 2 New Full Bathroom with 2 New Vanities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 W EVA Street have any available units?
3841 W EVA Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 W EVA Street have?
Some of 3841 W EVA Street's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 W EVA Street currently offering any rent specials?
3841 W EVA Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 W EVA Street pet-friendly?
No, 3841 W EVA Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3841 W EVA Street offer parking?
Yes, 3841 W EVA Street offers parking.
Does 3841 W EVA Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 W EVA Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 W EVA Street have a pool?
Yes, 3841 W EVA Street has a pool.
Does 3841 W EVA Street have accessible units?
No, 3841 W EVA Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 W EVA Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3841 W EVA Street has units with dishwashers.

