3841 W EVA Street

Amenities

This Stunning Remodeled home is ready to move in. Fenced diving pool, 2 car garage with epoxy flooring & service door, RV gate, living, family and dining areas, a cozy fireplace,& neutral paint. The elegant, upscale new kitchen is equipped with new self closing cabinets, upscale granite counter top with backsplashes, under mount sink with pull out faucet, recessed lighting, matching new stainless steel appliances, and a lovely island. Inside the gorgeous master bedroom you will find a new full bath and a spacious walk-in closet. The charming backyard is comprised of fenced diving swimming pool, with a mature citrus tree, concrete seating area, & a convenient storage shed. New Upscale Tile & Carpet Flooring, 2 New Full Bathroom with 2 New Vanities