3841 N 63rd Dr

Amenities

pet friendly carport air conditioning ceiling fan range refrigerator

Property Amenities carport parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This fantastic 3BR 1BA West Valley home is minutes to shopping, schools and more! Brand new exterior paint and huge yard perfect for entertaining family and friends.



Inside you'll find fresh paint, window coverings, and spacious rooms. The eat in kitchen offers lots of cabinet space! Tile throughout and covered carport parking!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400

Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150

Application Fee: $45

Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee

Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.

Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures