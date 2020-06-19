All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3841 N 63rd Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3841 N 63rd Dr
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:44 AM

3841 N 63rd Dr

3841 North 63rd Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3841 North 63rd Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85033
Sunset Knoll

Amenities

pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This fantastic 3BR 1BA West Valley home is minutes to shopping, schools and more! Brand new exterior paint and huge yard perfect for entertaining family and friends.

Inside you'll find fresh paint, window coverings, and spacious rooms. The eat in kitchen offers lots of cabinet space! Tile throughout and covered carport parking!
APPLY TODAY!

Non-refundable Pet Fee: $400
Non-refundable Lease Admin Fee: $150
Application Fee: $45
Tenant to pay applicable sales tax and $15.00 monthly admin fee
Security Deposit equal to minimum 1 months rent plus $150. Additional $150 security deposit per pet. Not to exceed 1.5x the monthly rent.
Tenant/Agent to verify all facts and figures

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3841 N 63rd Dr have any available units?
3841 N 63rd Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3841 N 63rd Dr have?
Some of 3841 N 63rd Dr's amenities include pet friendly, carport, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3841 N 63rd Dr currently offering any rent specials?
3841 N 63rd Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3841 N 63rd Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 3841 N 63rd Dr is pet friendly.
Does 3841 N 63rd Dr offer parking?
Yes, 3841 N 63rd Dr offers parking.
Does 3841 N 63rd Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3841 N 63rd Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3841 N 63rd Dr have a pool?
No, 3841 N 63rd Dr does not have a pool.
Does 3841 N 63rd Dr have accessible units?
No, 3841 N 63rd Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 3841 N 63rd Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 3841 N 63rd Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carolina
524 E Mariposa St
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Citrine
4900 N 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
GC Square
3535 W Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85019
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College