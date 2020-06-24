Rent Calculator
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3829 W Oregon Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3829 W Oregon Ave
3829 West Oregon Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Browse Similar Places
Location
3829 West Oregon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
updated 3 bedroom home - Nice 3 bedroom home with 2.5 baths. 2 Car garage. Located near 35th Ave and Camelback Rd.
(RLNE4618560)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have any available units?
3829 W Oregon Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3829 W Oregon Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3829 W Oregon Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3829 W Oregon Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3829 W Oregon Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3829 W Oregon Ave offers parking.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3829 W Oregon Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have a pool?
No, 3829 W Oregon Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have accessible units?
No, 3829 W Oregon Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3829 W Oregon Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3829 W Oregon Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3829 W Oregon Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
