3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in beautiful Mountain Sky Ranch in Ahwatukee. Located near Chandler Blvd and South Mountain Pkwy! Featuring a newer Owners Suite bathroom complete with walk in shower, 2 car garage, artificial turf in backyard, outdoor gazebo for entertaining with a large covered patio. Back yard also houses citrus trees. With easy access to the 1-10 and 202 this home offers a perfect gateway into the Phoenix Metro Area. Community Park and Pool make Mountain Sky Ranch!



Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com



BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!



Our Fee Structure:



Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)

12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)

Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)

$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)

$225 One Time Management Fee

$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program

3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable



*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"

*LICENSED REALTOR*

*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now



Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.