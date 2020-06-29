All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 10 2019 at 9:51 PM

3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue

3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom 2 bath is located in beautiful Mountain Sky Ranch in Ahwatukee. Located near Chandler Blvd and South Mountain Pkwy! Featuring a newer Owners Suite bathroom complete with walk in shower, 2 car garage, artificial turf in backyard, outdoor gazebo for entertaining with a large covered patio. Back yard also houses citrus trees. With easy access to the 1-10 and 202 this home offers a perfect gateway into the Phoenix Metro Area. Community Park and Pool make Mountain Sky Ranch!

Call Janna Welch @ (480) 568-2666 or email janna@BrewerStrattonPM.com or view all of my available properties at www.BrewerStrattonPM.com

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:

Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,900, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $2,375, Available Now

Pet Policy: Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have any available units?
3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have?
Some of 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue offers parking.
Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue has a pool.
Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3826 East Mountain Sky Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
