All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 3822 w Lawrence Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3822 w Lawrence Rd
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM

3822 w Lawrence Rd

3822 West Lawrence Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3822 West Lawrence Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage in a very quite neighborhood located near La Pradera Park

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2987639)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have any available units?
3822 w Lawrence Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 3822 w Lawrence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3822 w Lawrence Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 w Lawrence Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 w Lawrence Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3822 w Lawrence Rd offers parking.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have a pool?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have accessible units?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arcadia on 49th
4902 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
Sonoran Flats
17249 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Pointe Metro
3221 W El Camino Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85051
Centra Midtown Phoenix
3601 N. Central Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Elite North Scottsdale
6735 E Greenway Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85254
Serafina at South Mountain
11025 S 51st St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College