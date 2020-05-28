Rent Calculator
Phoenix, AZ
3822 w Lawrence Rd
Last updated August 24 2019 at 11:24 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3822 w Lawrence Rd
3822 West Lawrence Road
·
No Longer Available
Location
3822 West Lawrence Road, Phoenix, AZ 85019
Amenities
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath 2 Car Garage in a very quite neighborhood located near La Pradera Park

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2987639)
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE2987639)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have any available units?
3822 w Lawrence Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
Is 3822 w Lawrence Rd currently offering any rent specials?
3822 w Lawrence Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3822 w Lawrence Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3822 w Lawrence Rd is pet friendly.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd offer parking?
Yes, 3822 w Lawrence Rd offers parking.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have a pool?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have a pool.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have accessible units?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3822 w Lawrence Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3822 w Lawrence Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
