3820 W QUAIL Avenue
Last updated April 13 2020 at 10:46 PM

3820 W QUAIL Avenue

3820 West Quail Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3820 West Quail Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Jade Park North

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Don't miss this affordable updated home on a large lot! Fenced back yard, with covered parking. Stuccoed for insulation, newer windows! Updated interior, natural light & neutral color palate. Newer paint and floors. No carpet. Kitchen includes granite and extra cabinet/counter space, undermount sink, natural light, window above sink. Open living and dining room. Bathrooms have also been upgraded, new tile and vanities. Huge master bath with walk in shower. Easy access to the 101 and I-17. Quiet neighborhood, no HOA. Just a hop skip to Deer Valley Preserve, Adobe Dam Park, Minutes to Victory LN Sports Complex, fun Water Park, Happy Valley, Norterra and new N Phoenix Developments to come; Union Park. Get in before the word gets out this is a great 85308 value! NO CATS!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have any available units?
3820 W QUAIL Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have?
Some of 3820 W QUAIL Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3820 W QUAIL Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3820 W QUAIL Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3820 W QUAIL Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue offers parking.
Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have a pool?
No, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3820 W QUAIL Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3820 W QUAIL Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
