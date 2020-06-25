3820 W QUAIL Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters parking recently renovated fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Don't miss this affordable updated home on a large lot! Fenced back yard, with covered parking. Stuccoed for insulation, newer windows! Updated interior, natural light & neutral color palate. Newer paint and floors. No carpet. Kitchen includes granite and extra cabinet/counter space, undermount sink, natural light, window above sink. Open living and dining room. Bathrooms have also been upgraded, new tile and vanities. Huge master bath with walk in shower. Easy access to the 101 and I-17. Quiet neighborhood, no HOA. Just a hop skip to Deer Valley Preserve, Adobe Dam Park, Minutes to Victory LN Sports Complex, fun Water Park, Happy Valley, Norterra and new N Phoenix Developments to come; Union Park. Get in before the word gets out this is a great 85308 value! NO CATS!!!!