Phoenix, AZ
3818 E Yale St
Last updated July 27 2019 at 5:34 PM

3818 E Yale St

3818 East Yale Street · No Longer Available
Location

3818 East Yale Street, Phoenix, AZ 85008
North East Village

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
This awesome home is situated in a quiet neighborhood, located just minutes from the 202, down the road from the Biltmore, and downtown only minutes away! Beautifully remodeled kitchen, 3 Bed, 2 Bath all tile home that is move in ready!. This beauty has a one car garage, large back yard to relax and enjoy the summer monsoon, RV gate from the alley, large family and living room and nice sized bedrooms. $55 application fee, one time $150 lease prep fee, rent $1695 + 4% tax and admin monthly, sec dep $1695. Offered by Renters Warehouse. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3818 E Yale St have any available units?
3818 E Yale St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3818 E Yale St have?
Some of 3818 E Yale St's amenities include garage, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3818 E Yale St currently offering any rent specials?
3818 E Yale St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3818 E Yale St pet-friendly?
No, 3818 E Yale St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3818 E Yale St offer parking?
Yes, 3818 E Yale St offers parking.
Does 3818 E Yale St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3818 E Yale St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3818 E Yale St have a pool?
Yes, 3818 E Yale St has a pool.
Does 3818 E Yale St have accessible units?
No, 3818 E Yale St does not have accessible units.
Does 3818 E Yale St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3818 E Yale St does not have units with dishwashers.
