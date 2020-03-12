3818 E Yale St

Amenities

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking pool garage

This awesome home is situated in a quiet neighborhood, located just minutes from the 202, down the road from the Biltmore, and downtown only minutes away! Beautifully remodeled kitchen, 3 Bed, 2 Bath all tile home that is move in ready!. This beauty has a one car garage, large back yard to relax and enjoy the summer monsoon, RV gate from the alley, large family and living room and nice sized bedrooms. $55 application fee, one time $150 lease prep fee, rent $1695 + 4% tax and admin monthly, sec dep $1695. Offered by Renters Warehouse. Call or text TERESA 602-999-6890