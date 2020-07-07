All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated October 17 2019 at 10:26 PM

3817 E BRANHAM LN

3817 East Branham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3817 East Branham Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
COMING SOON! 3 bed 2.5 bath, house in gated community - This home is with lots of upgrades! Luxury Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, custom paint in all rooms, upgraded flooring throughout, high end washer and dryer, nice front and backyard landscaping, home backs to a green belt, view fencing and great views. Blossom Hills is a gated, mountainside community. The Baseline Corridor is the place to be with close proximity to South Mountain Park, downtown, ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and more!

Excellent Property, Easy to show, Available for occupancy. Call/ Text Erick Garcia for an appointment today at 480-228-0792. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult. Owner disclosures not available.
Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now. $200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.

(RLNE5191843)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have any available units?
3817 E BRANHAM LN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have?
Some of 3817 E BRANHAM LN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3817 E BRANHAM LN currently offering any rent specials?
3817 E BRANHAM LN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3817 E BRANHAM LN pet-friendly?
No, 3817 E BRANHAM LN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN offer parking?
No, 3817 E BRANHAM LN does not offer parking.
Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3817 E BRANHAM LN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have a pool?
No, 3817 E BRANHAM LN does not have a pool.
Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have accessible units?
No, 3817 E BRANHAM LN does not have accessible units.
Does 3817 E BRANHAM LN have units with dishwashers?
No, 3817 E BRANHAM LN does not have units with dishwashers.

