3817 E BRANHAM LN

in unit laundry granite counters recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

COMING SOON! 3 bed 2.5 bath, house in gated community - This home is with lots of upgrades! Luxury Cherry cabinets, granite countertops, upgraded stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, custom paint in all rooms, upgraded flooring throughout, high end washer and dryer, nice front and backyard landscaping, home backs to a green belt, view fencing and great views. Blossom Hills is a gated, mountainside community. The Baseline Corridor is the place to be with close proximity to South Mountain Park, downtown, ASU, Sky Harbor Airport, Arizona Mills and more!



Excellent Property, Easy to show, Available for occupancy. Call/ Text Erick Garcia for an appointment today at 480-228-0792. Non Refundable Application Fee is $50.00 per adult. Owner disclosures not available.

Apply through our website http://lotusrealestateus.com. Go to the properties tab, find the property you wish to apply for, and click Apply Now. $200.00 Admin fee to Lotus Real Estate upon approval.



