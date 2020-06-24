3816 West Portland Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking air conditioning ceiling fan some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Phoenix. Freestanding casita unit with fenced yard. Kitchen with black appliances. Tile flooring throughout. New paint, ceiling fans, and blinds. Stackable washer and dryer in unit! Window AC units. Water, sewer and trash included. Ample parking for 2 standard size vehicles. Enjoy easy access to the valley freeway's system, downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.



Fee Structure:



- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)



- $50 application fee per adult (18+)



- $250 One Time pet fee and 35 monthly pet rent may apply( With owner approval, some Breed Restrictions)



- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move



- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)



- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee



- Renters Insurance Required



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.