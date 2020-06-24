All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 12 2020 at 11:17 PM

3816 West Portland Street

3816 West Portland Street · No Longer Available
Location

3816 West Portland Street, Phoenix, AZ 85009
West Phoenix

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
1 bedroom 1 bath apartment in Phoenix. Freestanding casita unit with fenced yard. Kitchen with black appliances. Tile flooring throughout. New paint, ceiling fans, and blinds. Stackable washer and dryer in unit! Window AC units. Water, sewer and trash included. Ample parking for 2 standard size vehicles. Enjoy easy access to the valley freeway's system, downtown Phoenix and Sky Harbor International Airport.

Apply online for this property at www.onqpm.com/apply

Search for more available properties at www.onqpm.com/search-rentals/

Fee Structure:

- Security Deposit is equal to 1.25 X monthly rent (75% refundable)

- $50 application fee per adult (18+)

- $250 One Time pet fee and 35 monthly pet rent may apply( With owner approval, some Breed Restrictions)

- $200 One Time lease signing fee due at move

- 12 Month Lease Minimum (longer lease can be negotiated)

- 4.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee

- Renters Insurance Required

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. On Q Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3816 West Portland Street have any available units?
3816 West Portland Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3816 West Portland Street have?
Some of 3816 West Portland Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3816 West Portland Street currently offering any rent specials?
3816 West Portland Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3816 West Portland Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3816 West Portland Street is pet friendly.
Does 3816 West Portland Street offer parking?
Yes, 3816 West Portland Street offers parking.
Does 3816 West Portland Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3816 West Portland Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3816 West Portland Street have a pool?
No, 3816 West Portland Street does not have a pool.
Does 3816 West Portland Street have accessible units?
No, 3816 West Portland Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3816 West Portland Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3816 West Portland Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

