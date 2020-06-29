All apartments in Phoenix
3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln.

3815 West Tierra Buena Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3815 West Tierra Buena Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85053

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This home is in fantastic condition with an open floor-plan featuring a great room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a huge laundry room. Kitchen includes all appliances, a built-in desk & a pantry. Master suite has private bath with door to rear patio. Interior has been freshly painted, & garage has multiple storage shelves & a work-bench. Large backyard has a covered patio, enormous fruit tree, grass lawn, storage shed & gravel RV parking. Owned solar panels produce tons of energy, last occupants averaged zero dollars for the year for electric. Ready for immediate move in!! Pets under 40 lbs will be considered.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have any available units?
3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have?
Some of 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. currently offering any rent specials?
3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. is pet friendly.
Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. offer parking?
Yes, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. offers parking.
Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have a pool?
No, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. does not have a pool.
Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have accessible units?
No, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln. does not have units with dishwashers.

