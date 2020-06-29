3815 W. Tierra Buena Ln.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage

This home is in fantastic condition with an open floor-plan featuring a great room, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths & a huge laundry room. Kitchen includes all appliances, a built-in desk & a pantry. Master suite has private bath with door to rear patio. Interior has been freshly painted, & garage has multiple storage shelves & a work-bench. Large backyard has a covered patio, enormous fruit tree, grass lawn, storage shed & gravel RV parking. Owned solar panels produce tons of energy, last occupants averaged zero dollars for the year for electric. Ready for immediate move in!! Pets under 40 lbs will be considered.

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.