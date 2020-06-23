All apartments in Phoenix
3812 E KENT Drive
Last updated November 2 2019 at 6:15 PM

3812 E KENT Drive

3812 East Kent Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3812 East Kent Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85044
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is a fully furnished rental. Currently available for September and October at 2400 a month. Masterful design and luxury are uniquely embodied in this 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home. Every detail was carefully selected and quality crafted! Upon walking into this home you are greeted with the softly filtered light throughout. The living space boasts a stone fireplace which is quite pleasing. The kitchen features light wood cabinetry, ss appliances, plant shelving and ample counter space. The spacious bedrooms have plush carpeting and plenty of room for sleep or study.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3812 E KENT Drive have any available units?
3812 E KENT Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3812 E KENT Drive have?
Some of 3812 E KENT Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3812 E KENT Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3812 E KENT Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3812 E KENT Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3812 E KENT Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3812 E KENT Drive offer parking?
Yes, 3812 E KENT Drive offers parking.
Does 3812 E KENT Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3812 E KENT Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3812 E KENT Drive have a pool?
No, 3812 E KENT Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3812 E KENT Drive have accessible units?
No, 3812 E KENT Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3812 E KENT Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3812 E KENT Drive has units with dishwashers.
