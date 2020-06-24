3810 W SHARON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished granite counters microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking pool garage

Vacationers! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready! Fully furnished. Just bring your bags and check out this home and enjoy! Large Kitchen with Center Island & Granite counter tops with dishes, silverware and more. Open Living area large Family / Dining room area opens to a covered patio. Inviting pool & grassy back yard. Perfect landscaping front and back. RV gate. 2 Car Garage with extra storage. Features include gas stove, with a ton of amenities each bedroom features new beds and linen and shelving for the perfect getaway!new beds and linen and shelving for the perfect getaway! 20 min. from the Peoria Sports Complex and about 23 min. from the Cardinals Stadium