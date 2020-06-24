All apartments in Phoenix
Phoenix, AZ
/
3810 W SHARON Avenue
Last updated February 27 2020 at 6:03 AM

3810 W SHARON Avenue

3810 West Sharon Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3810 West Sharon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Vacationers! This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is move in ready! Fully furnished. Just bring your bags and check out this home and enjoy! Large Kitchen with Center Island & Granite counter tops with dishes, silverware and more. Open Living area large Family / Dining room area opens to a covered patio. Inviting pool & grassy back yard. Perfect landscaping front and back. RV gate. 2 Car Garage with extra storage. Features include gas stove, with a ton of amenities each bedroom features new beds and linen and shelving for the perfect getaway!new beds and linen and shelving for the perfect getaway! 20 min. from the Peoria Sports Complex and about 23 min. from the Cardinals Stadium

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have any available units?
3810 W SHARON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have?
Some of 3810 W SHARON Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3810 W SHARON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3810 W SHARON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3810 W SHARON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3810 W SHARON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 3810 W SHARON Avenue offers parking.
Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3810 W SHARON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 3810 W SHARON Avenue has a pool.
Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3810 W SHARON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3810 W SHARON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3810 W SHARON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
