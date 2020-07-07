All apartments in Phoenix
3809 W. Thunderbird Rd.

3809 W Thunderbird Rd · No Longer Available
Location

3809 W Thunderbird Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/52cc143002 ----
This conveniently located and spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home features spacious bedrooms and an entertainers delight in the backyard. Low maintenance landscaping, 2 car garage. Fresh paint. New carpet. Inside fireplace. Ceiling fans and blinds throughout. Great room. Separate laundry room. Pre-wired for security system. Storage shed with a workshop. Covered patio. Beehive fireplace. Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text Stacia for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have any available units?
3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have?
Some of 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. currently offering any rent specials?
3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. pet-friendly?
No, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. offer parking?
Yes, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. offers parking.
Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have a pool?
No, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. does not have a pool.
Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have accessible units?
No, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. does not have accessible units.
Does 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3809 W. Thunderbird Rd. does not have units with dishwashers.

