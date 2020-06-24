All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
3808 N 56TH Street
Last updated June 13 2019 at 2:23 AM

3808 N 56TH Street

3808 North 56th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3808 North 56th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85018
Arcadia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
game room
on-site laundry
parking
Enough room for a large family! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus an office, bonus office in master, teen/game room, laundry room! Stainless appliances, granite counters, farm sink, large walk-in pantry, recessed lighting, pendant lighting, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, hardwood floors, travertine tile, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, large bedrooms, huge courtyard in front, 1/2 acre lot. Desirable sought after location in Arcadia, and close enough to bike or walk to Old Town Scottsdale. Includes lawn service

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3808 N 56TH Street have any available units?
3808 N 56TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 3808 N 56TH Street have?
Some of 3808 N 56TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3808 N 56TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
3808 N 56TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3808 N 56TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 3808 N 56TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 3808 N 56TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 3808 N 56TH Street offers parking.
Does 3808 N 56TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3808 N 56TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3808 N 56TH Street have a pool?
No, 3808 N 56TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 3808 N 56TH Street have accessible units?
No, 3808 N 56TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3808 N 56TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3808 N 56TH Street has units with dishwashers.
