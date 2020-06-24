3808 N 56TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard game room on-site laundry parking

Enough room for a large family! Open floor plan with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, plus an office, bonus office in master, teen/game room, laundry room! Stainless appliances, granite counters, farm sink, large walk-in pantry, recessed lighting, pendant lighting, ceiling fans, dual pane windows, hardwood floors, travertine tile, washer/dryer, walk-in closets, large bedrooms, huge courtyard in front, 1/2 acre lot. Desirable sought after location in Arcadia, and close enough to bike or walk to Old Town Scottsdale. Includes lawn service